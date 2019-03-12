Jayaram to play government officer in 'Pattabhiraman'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Jayaram will be working with director Kannan Thamarakulam for the fourth time with 'Pattabhiraman'. The title poster was released recently by the makers. The director’s collaboration with Jayaram first began with Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, followed by Aadupuliyattam, and 'Achayans'.

Jayaram will be playing the protagonist, an Iyer government officer called Pattabhiraman. Baiju Santosh has been roped in to play a crucial role, with support from Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan, and Ramesh Pisharody. The film will see Jayaram once again teaming up with his Aadupuliyattam co-star Sheelu Abraham. In addition, Miya George, Shamna Kasim, Parvathy Nambiar, and Lena are all slated to appear in powerful roles.

“Through the film, we intend to expose some evils of society that most of us are not aware of,” says Thamarakulam. “We hope to openly make some big statements about certain socio-political issues, but at the same time, it won’t be a completely serious film either. It won’t be an action film; it will have the tone of a thriller. It’s a message-laden story packaged in the right dose of humour.”

When asked if it’s a challenge to present such films to the public in today’s atmosphere, he says, “Yes, it can be a challenge but we can’t be silent about everything, right? A lot of research has gone into this script. It was a year-long process,” he adds.

Thamarakulam explains that the ‘Iyer the Great’ tagline was included to give a hint of the protagonist’s brilliance. “Pattabhiraman is an intelligent character: he possesses some extraordinary skills which would help him uncover certain truths.”

The story will be set primarily against the backdrop of Thiruvananthapuram, with filming also planned in Tirunelveli and Munnar — all expected to be completed in a single schedule. The shoot will commence in the final week of March.

M Jayachandran has come on board as the music composer. Abraham Mathew is producing the film under the banner of Abaam Movies, the same company behind films like Puthan Panam, Puthiya Niyamam, and Solo. Meanwhile, Jayaram has Aneesh Anwar’s Grandfather and Sanil Kalathil’s Marconi Mathai (also starring Vijay Sethupathi) coming up next.