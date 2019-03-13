Home Entertainment Malayalam

Chess is an important part of 'Ilayaraja', says director Madhav Ramadasan

The director informs that it’s not a film which preaches things directly and is meant to be a motivation film.

Published: 13th March 2019

Guinness Pakru in Ilayaraja.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After making two critically acclaimed films—Melvilasam and Apothecary—director Madhav Ramadasan is back after a five-year hiatus with Ilayaraja, which has Guinness Pakru playing the main character. The film will be released on March 22.

On the film’s subject, Ramadasan says, “To put it vaguely, it’s about an ordinary man, his family and the financial difficulties they face, and how life experiences shape an individual. The protagonist’s kids learn about life by watching him, and there is an indirect statement being made about how parents shouldn’t shove certain lessons down their children’s throats and instead let them learn some things on their own. Sometimes we see around us certain kids who attained maturity much earlier than they’re supposed to and the film is sort of saying how this can be unhealthy.”

The director informs that it’s not a film which preaches things directly and is meant to be a motivation film. “It’s not a fully serious film. We have tried to keep things as light as possible. Chess plays an important part in our film. A chess game begins just for fun and then paves way for important turning points in some of the characters’ lives.”

WATCH TRAILER

Gokul Suresh, Harisree Asokan, and Deepak Parambol play supporting characters. The script and dialogues have been written by Sudheep T George. 

Actor Jayasurya has sung a track—Kappalandi—penned by lyricist Santhosh Verma and composed by Ratheesh Vega. Pappinu is the cinematographer. Sajith Krishna, Jayaraj T Krishnan, and Binish Babu are the producers.

