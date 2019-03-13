Playback singer Kavya Ajit attributes her success to grandmother

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Playback singer Kavya Ajit who recently launched the cover version of Carnatic hit ‘Naan Oru Vilayattu Bommaiya’ composed by Papanasam Sivan, says the music video is a dedication to her grandmother Kamala Subramaniam, who has always encouraged her to sing.

“It was my grandmother who identified the talent in me. So, I decided the best way to show my gratitude was to create a music video of the song composed by Papanasam sir, where my grandmother would be singing along with me,” said Kavya, who decided to create the video with the help of her cousins.

The music video was released online by Manju Warrier on the International Women’s day.

“My grandmother, who herself is a wonderful singer, taught me to sing, but none of her songs was recorded,” Kavya said. At this time, she also remembers her grandfather N A Ramaswamy who also encouraged her.

The video opens with Kamala asking Kayva to sing a song after lighting the lamp. The video has already received 9k views on YouTube. Kavya’s cousin Aswathi Lekha, who is an aspiring actress from Palakkad, is the lead dancer.

The dance was choreographed by Aswathi’s mother, Lekha Ravi. The music video is directed by Kavya’s cousin Vishnu Udayan.

Vishnu has assisted in Bash Mohammed’s Indo-French feature film ‘Prakasan.’ The shoot was completed in two schedules in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Mohammed Aftab cranked the camera while Thulasi Vishwanathan did the editing.

Former state award winner Ramesh Iyer of Vista VFX was the digital intermediate. Anoop R Nair reprogrammed the version of ‘Naan Oru Vilayattu Bommaya’.

Kavya, who is also a violinist, says she decided to release the album on the International Women’s Day because she felt the song and the lyrics were attuned to women’s emotions. She hopes to create more music videos with her grandmother, she said.