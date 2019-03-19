Home Entertainment Malayalam

Film Producers’ Association imposes curbs on Rosshan Andrrews

The Film Producers’ Association on Monday imposed restrictions on producers who commit projects with director Rosshan Andrrews.

Published: 19th March 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Film Producers’ Association on Monday imposed restrictions on producers who commit projects with director Rosshan Andrrews. The producers have been asked to contact the association before finalising projects with Roshan.

“We are not imposing any ban on Rosshan. However, the producers have been asked to contact the association before doing projects with him. It is on the basis of complaint from Alwyn Antony, one of our members, that the decision was taken,” said Suresh Kumar, Producers’ Association president. 

Though the Producers’ Association office-bearers are consciously avoiding using the word ban, the decision in effect will amount to a ban on Rosshan Andrrews. The Kerala Film Chamber is also planning to initiate action against Andrrews. 

Association meets Behera, seeks action against the director 
T’Puram: The Kerala Film Producers Association has urged state police chief Loknath Behera to take action against Rosshan Andrrews for allegedly man-handling film producer Alwyn Antony.  According to association member Suresh Kumar, a group of people led by Roshan barged into the residence of Antony in Kochi and roughed him up last week. “Rosshan Andrrews had some issues with Antony’s son, who was an assistant director to Rosshan earlier. So Roshan was targeting Antony’s son. When Antony stopped them, he was manhandled badly. We filed a complaint and the DGP has assured prompt action,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp