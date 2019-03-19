Film Producers’ Association imposes curbs on Rosshan Andrrews

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Film Producers’ Association on Monday imposed restrictions on producers who commit projects with director Rosshan Andrrews. The producers have been asked to contact the association before finalising projects with Roshan.

“We are not imposing any ban on Rosshan. However, the producers have been asked to contact the association before doing projects with him. It is on the basis of complaint from Alwyn Antony, one of our members, that the decision was taken,” said Suresh Kumar, Producers’ Association president.

Though the Producers’ Association office-bearers are consciously avoiding using the word ban, the decision in effect will amount to a ban on Rosshan Andrrews. The Kerala Film Chamber is also planning to initiate action against Andrrews.

Association meets Behera, seeks action against the director

T’Puram: The Kerala Film Producers Association has urged state police chief Loknath Behera to take action against Rosshan Andrrews for allegedly man-handling film producer Alwyn Antony. According to association member Suresh Kumar, a group of people led by Roshan barged into the residence of Antony in Kochi and roughed him up last week. “Rosshan Andrrews had some issues with Antony’s son, who was an assistant director to Rosshan earlier. So Roshan was targeting Antony’s son. When Antony stopped them, he was manhandled badly. We filed a complaint and the DGP has assured prompt action,” he said.