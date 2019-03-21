Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Ilayaraja' draws a realistic portrait of life: Guinness Pakru

Pakru said that the situations depicted in the film are seen in many households and that most families will find them relatable.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Guinness Pakru

Malayalam actor Guinness Pakru

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Guinness Pakru has high expectations from his latest, Ilayaraja, in which he plays a peanut seller named Vanajan, who also happens to be the father of two schoolgoing kids. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Madhav Ramdasan, the film also stars Harisree Asokan, Deepak Parambol, and Gokul Suresh.

“I was incredibly lucky to get a good character in a film directed by someone like Madhav,” says Pakru, who calls the experience a wholly satisfying one. “It presented an opportunity to further explore the actor in me. The film draws a realistic portrait of life and doesn’t resort to any overly cinematic tropes. Working in this film was an enlightening experience, and gave me the much-needed push in my journey as an actor.”

Pakru added that the situations depicted in the film are seen in many households and that most families will find them relatable. “The film has an uplifting story filled with genuine characters and genuine moments. As a viewer, it reminded me of my own past experiences which had motivated me to forge ahead in life. The only difference is that Vanajan is a peanut seller and I became an actor. It’s intended especially for those who are feeling down and disillusioned.”

In an earlier chat with Express, Madhav had told us that chess will play a big part in the film. Elaborating on this, Pakru says, “Vanajan taught both his kids how to play chess, and during a crucial moment in the film, the game creates a major impact in the characters’ lives. It has a constant presence throughout. I think this is the first Malayalam film that shows ordinary people playing it. We shot the film in Thrissur Round and there we can see people playing it in groups. That became the jumping off point for us. We didn’t incorporate chess into the script just for the sake of it. It’s a story that takes place in the Round.”

Ilayaraja has been shot by cinematographer Pappinu and edited by Sreenivas Krishna. Ratheesh Vega has composed the music. Actor Jayasurya has recorded a track called Kappalandi. Pakru will be seen next in his maiden production venture, Fancy Dress, directed by Ranjith Skaria.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guinness Pakru Ilayaraja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp