Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dileep’s Shubarathri concludes filming

Shubarathri will see the actor and Anu Sithara playing a married couple.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Dileep and Anu Sithara in the movie

By Express News Service

The shoot of one of Dileep’s upcoming films, Shubarathri, has been wrapped up. The Vysan KP directorial has the actor paired opposite Anu Sithara. Said to be based on true events, Shubarathri, which has been written by Vyasan himself, has Dileep and Anu Sithara playing a married couple. The director made his debut through Ayal Jeevichirippundu. 

Shubarathri also stars Siddique in an important role. The rest of the supporting cast includes Nedumudi Venu, Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hareesh Perady, Aju Varghese, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Babu, Nadirsha, KPAC Lalitha, and Shantikrishna.

Cinematographer Alby has shot the film and Hemanth Harshan is doing the editing. The music is composed by Bijibal from lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Aroma Mohan is jointly producing the film with Abraham Mathew.

TAGS
Dileep Vysan KP Anu Sithara Shubarathri

