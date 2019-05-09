Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier, Biju Menon to team up again

Scripted by Pramod Mohan, the yet-untitled film is expected to commence production in October.

Manju Warrier | EPS

By Express News Service

As per reports, Manju Warrier and Biju Menon are set to team up again after 20 years in the directorial debut of actor and producer Madhu Warrier. 

Scripted by Pramod Mohan, the yet-untitled film is expected to commence production in October. Pramod had previously penned the script for Biju Menon’s Orayiram Kinakkal. 
P Sukumar has joined the team as the cinematographer. Sukumar and Madhu have jointly produced the films Mayamohini and Swa Le. The elder brother of Manju, Madhu made his acting debut with The Campus.
Biju and Manju have previously acted together in several films including Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Kudamattam, and Pranayavarnangal, and Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu.
Last seen in Lucifer, Manju’s other upcoming Malayalam releases are Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill. She is also starring opposite Dhanush in Vada Chennai-fame Vetrimaran’s Asuran. 

Biju is also part of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Lal Jose’s 41. His immediate upcoming release is expected to be G Prajith’s Satyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo. He is also slated to appear in Jibu Jacob’s Aadhyarathri.

