Final schedule begins for Mammootty’s Maamaankam

The team has so far completed 80 days of the planned 120-day shoot, filming in locations such as Ernakulam, Kannur, Vagamon, and Athirapally.

Published: 10th May 2019

By Express News Service

The final schedule for Mammootty’s Maamaankam has commenced. The remaining portions of the period epic are expected to film for 40-60 days. Expensive sets have been built on an area covering 18 acres to stage some grand fight sequences.

The team has so far completed 80 days of the planned 120-day shoot, filming in locations such as Ernakulam, Kannur, Vagamon, and Athirapally. An estimated 2000 junior artists have reportedly been assembled to take part in this schedule.

Though the production commenced last year, the team encountered multiple hurdles along the way. The original director, Sajeev Pillai, was replaced by Joseph-fame M Padmakumar due to creative differences.
Since then, there have been new additions to the cast including Unni Mukundan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha.
Made on a huge budget, Maamaankam revolves around a group of rebellious warriors plotting to overthrow the Zamorin rulers. The title comes from the name of the grand medieval fair in which skilled warriors gather to display their fighting prowess.

The film is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Films.

