First track from Ishq out

The first track from Shane Nigam’s upcoming Ishq, titled Parayuvaan, has been released online through Prithviraj’s Facebook page.

By Express News Service

The soulful romantic number is sung by popular Tamil musician Sid Sriram and Neha Nair. The music has been composed by Ranam-fame Jakes Bejoy with lyrics by Joe Paul.

WATCH TRAILER:

Sid Sriram made his debut through the song Adiye in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, composed by AR Rahman. He has also worked with composers such as Anirudh, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Santosh Narayanan. 
Jakes Bejoy is currently working on the music of Tovino Thomas’ action thriller Kalki. His work in Ranam had won much praise from all corners.

Ishq, directed by debutant Anuraj Manohar and penned by Ratheesh Ravi, will be released this Friday. Ezra-fame Ann Sheetal has been paired opposite Shane. Shine Tom Chacko and Leona Lishoy also play integral parts in the E4 Entertainment-backed film.
 

