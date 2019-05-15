Lucifer to debut on Amazon Prime tomorrow

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s much-celebrated blockbuster Lucifer will be available for streaming in Malayalam and Tamil on Amazon Prime from tomorrow.

The Prithviraj directorial, which was released on March 28, has already amassed a total of 150 crores in worldwide box office sales. The film’s digital rights (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu) have been sold to Amazon Prime India for a whopping sum. It’s not only the first 100-crore blockbuster to be made by a first-time filmmaker in Malayalam cinema but also the first one of writer Murali Gopy’s career.

The overwhelmingly positive reception to the film has served as an eye-opener for many Malayalam filmmakers. Its remarkable performance in India and abroad is a testament to the fact that Malayalam cinema is capable of making tremendously successful blockbusters and has encouraged filmmakers to think bigger and push the envelope.

Lucifer, which also stars Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas, is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.