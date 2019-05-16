Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Prithviraj’s 'Brother’s Day' is out

By Express News Service

The first look of Prithviraj’s next, Brother’s Day, has been unveiled. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, who was last seen as the character Aloshy in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer.

The film, also scripted by Shajohn, is touted as a family entertainer, and will see Prithviraj in a fun mode after a long time. The actor has been cast alongside Varathan-fame Aishwarya Lekshmi for the first time. 
The other female leads are played by Prayaga Martin, Miya George, and Aima. Miya has previously worked with Prithviraj in Memories, Anarkali, and Pavada.  

Also part of the film are Dharmajan, Lal, and Vijayaraghavan. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The music department is handled by 4 Musics and cinematography by Jithu Damodar. 

Prithviraj Brother’s Day

