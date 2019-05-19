Mohanlal decks up for Margamkali contest in 'Ittymaani: Made in China'

By Express News Service

The first look of Mohanlal’s upcoming film, Ittymaani: Made in China, was released online recently and the actor’s Margamkali get-up in the film kickstarted some interesting discussions on social media. While some passed amusing remarks on the outfit, others welcomed Mohanlal’s ‘different’ and ‘fun’ avatar.

It has now come to light that Mohanlal had decked up for a Margamkali sequence in the film, reportedly a fun-filled segment designed to elicit laughs. Salim Kumar is also part of this sequence. The pictures of the Margamkali shoot has gone viral on social media.

The film, directed by debutants Jibi and Joju, started filming recently. The two filmmakers have previously worked as assistant directors. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas,

Ittymaani also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Honey Rose. The film is expected to hit theatres this Onam.

Mohanlal will next join the sets of director Siddique’s Big Brother once he is done filming for Ittymaani.