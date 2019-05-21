Soubin-Suraj’s untitled film starts rolling

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Given the number of Soubin Shahir projects being announced lately, it seems like he is turning out to be the busiest actor in Malayalam cinema currently after Tovino Thomas.
After the recently announced Siddarth Bharathan directorial Jinn, which will see the actor starring alongside Nimisha Sajayan, Soubin has added one more film to his kitty. 
The yet-untitled project has  just started rolling at Cherthala, and will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vincy, Surabhi Santosh, Mamukoya, Baburaj, and Sudheer Karamana among others.

        Soubin Shahir

Speaking about the film’s subject, producer AD Sreekumar says, “As we don’t want to reveal some details yet, all we can say at the moment is that it will be a family drama. It’s a story based on real-life incidents. We are planning to launch the title and first-look poster in a few days.”
Ad filmmaker MC Joseph is making his feature-length debut with this film. He directs from a script written by debutant Ajeesh P Thomas. Cinematographer Alby is lensing the film. 
The team has planned a 40-day shoot in and around Kochi. AD Sreekumar is producing the project jointly with Ganesh Kumar and Lakshmi Warrier.

Meanwhile, Soubin has completed filming for the Russia portions of his next film, Android Kunjappan ver 5.25. The remaining schedule of the Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval directorial will continue once Soubin finishes work in the MC Joseph film.Last seen in Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Soubin will be next seen in Aashiq Abu’s Nipah-based thriller Virus, which arrives in theatres on June 7. Soubin is also part of Guppy director John Paul George’s Ambili. The film completed its shoot recently and is currently in the post-production phase.

