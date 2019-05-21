The Gambler  to release this Friday

By Express News Service

After a brief delay, Anson Paul’s superhero-cum-family drama The Gambler has been confirmed for release this Friday. The film was initially supposed to come out on May 17.

The Gambler is Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Tom Emmatty’s second directorial. In a recent interview with Express, Tom told us the film offers a fresh take on the superhero genre and is not driven by excessive VFX.

Thankachan Emmanuel is bankrolling the film. Dayyana Hameed, Salim Kumar, Innocent, and popular Facebook personality Vinod Narayan are also part of the cast.

Anson Paul is currently in the middle of filming Jeethu Joseph’s Tamil film featuring Karthi and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles.