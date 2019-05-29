Anupama Parameswaran turns assistant director 

By Express News Service

After Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Anupama Parameswaran is teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan once again, albeit in a different capacity. The Premam star is donning the assistant director’s hat for Dulquer’s yet-to-be-titled maiden production venture which was launched recently.

Directed by newcomer Shamsu Zayba, the film will reportedly have Anupama playing one of the female leads along with Anu Sithara and Nikhila Vimal. Jacob Gregory has been cast as the male lead, as per reports.

An official list of the cast and crew along with the name of Dulquer’s production house are expected to be revealed soon. Anupama shared the news on her Instagram handle with a picture of her on set accompanied by the caption, “A new beginning assisting this new talent Shamzu Zayba in Dulquer Salmaan’s new production venture.

Can’t be more excited, happy and blessed totally in love with this amazing team and how the movie is shaping up. A lot more to share and will update soon. Need your blessings and love.”

Anupama made her acting debut in Alphonse Puthren’s runaway hit Premam. Jomonte Suvisheshangal, her second Malayalam film, was directed by Njan Prakashan-fame Sathyan Anthikkad. She was recently seen in the Telugu film Hello Guru Prema Kosame.