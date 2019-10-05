Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty's Mamangam to release on November 21

The makers of the much-awaited Mammootty-starrer Mamangam have revealed that the film will be arriving in theatres on November 21.

Published: 05th October 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mammootty in a still from 'Mamangam'

Mammootty in a still from 'Mamangam'

By Express News Service

The makers of the much-awaited Mammootty-starrer Mamangam have revealed that the film will be arriving in theatres on November 21.

The big-budget historical epic, based on the conflicts of 17th-century warriors, went through a year-long production process.

Mammootty, who plays a fierce warrior in the film, is said to appear in three get-ups through two different time periods.

Siddique, Prachi Tehlan, Unni Mukundan, Master Achuthan, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Tarun Arora, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, and Iniya are also among the cast.

A multilingual film, Mamangam will be released on the same day in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The film has visual effects by Kamalakannan (Baahubali 2, Saaho), music by Sanchit Balhara (Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat), and stunt choreography by Sham Kaushal (Dangal, Om Shanti Om).

The Hindi version of the recently released Malayalam teaser was unveiled today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mammootty Mamangam
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp