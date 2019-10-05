Mammootty's Mamangam to release on November 21

By Express News Service

The makers of the much-awaited Mammootty-starrer Mamangam have revealed that the film will be arriving in theatres on November 21.

The big-budget historical epic, based on the conflicts of 17th-century warriors, went through a year-long production process.

Mammootty, who plays a fierce warrior in the film, is said to appear in three get-ups through two different time periods.

Siddique, Prachi Tehlan, Unni Mukundan, Master Achuthan, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Tarun Arora, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, and Iniya are also among the cast.

A multilingual film, Mamangam will be released on the same day in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has visual effects by Kamalakannan (Baahubali 2, Saaho), music by Sanchit Balhara (Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat), and stunt choreography by Sham Kaushal (Dangal, Om Shanti Om).

The Hindi version of the recently released Malayalam teaser was unveiled today.