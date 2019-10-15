Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aju Varghese to turn scriptwriter

Published: 15th October 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese

By Express News Service

After acting and producing, Aju Varghese is now going to don the writer’s hat for an upcoming film titled Sajan Bakery Since 1962.

Aju will be co-writing the script with writer-director Arun Chandu, who is making his directorial debut with the soon-to-be-released Dhyan Sreenivasan-Gokul Suresh starrer Sayahna Varthakal, which also has Aju in a supporting role.

Aju was last seen in Biju Menon’s Adhyarathri and Mohanlal’s Ittymaani.

He recently launched his maiden production venture Love Action Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara.

He is playing the lead in Ranjith Sankar’s upcoming thriller Kamala, which has been scheduled for a November release.

