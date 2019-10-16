Director Shaji Kailas back with Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaduva'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

The news that all Shaji Kailas fans have been waiting for is finally here. The veteran mass entertainment specialist is back after six years, teaming up with Prithviraj once again for what is being touted as an “intense action film” set to go on floors early next year.

Titled Kaduva, the film’s script developed by Adam Joan-fame Jinu Abraham is said to be inspired by a true story.

The makers have released a first-look poster featuring a fierce-looking Prithviraj seated atop a police jeep, with a cigar in one hand, and a bunch of police officers lying around, presumably overpowered in a fight with the protagonist.

“The film will have a vintage flavour and the protagonist is someone with grey shades,” revealed a representative of the production team.

Prithviraj’s home banner Prithviraj Productions will jointly produce the film with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Kaduva marks Prithviraj’s third production venture after 9 and the upcoming Driving Licence.

Kaduva will also see Shaji Kailas reuniting with cinematographer Ravi K Chandran after The King, the 1995 blockbuster starring Mammootty.

Ravi has been away from Malayalam cinema for a while. He has been busy in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, working on films such as Dil Chahta Hain, Koi Mil Gaya and Ayutha Ezhuthu.

The editing duties will be handled by Shameer Muhammed (Angamaly Diaries) and music by Telugu composer S Thaman (Aagadu, Sarrainodu). The art direction has been assigned to Mohandas (Lucifer).

Shaji Kailas has previously worked with Prithviraj in Simhasanam. The filmmaker’s last Malayalam film was Ginger, starring Jayaram.

Prithviraj is expected to start shooting for Kaduva once he wraps up Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.