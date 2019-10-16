It’s a wrap for Mammootty’s Shylock

By Express News Service

After filming for a little over two months, the Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev film Shylock has finally wrapped up production.

A bilingual touted as a mass entertainer, Shylock has Tamil actors Rajkiran and Meena essaying the lead characters alongside Mammootty who portrays a financier with grey shades.

Scripted by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed, Shylock is Ajai’s third film with Mammootty after Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece. Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling it. The film is expected to release in December.

Mammootty will next move on to the Santosh Vishwanath film One, in which he will be playing the Chief Minister. Written by Bobby-Sanjay, the film will also feature Murali Gopy, Joju George, and Thaneer Mathan Dinangal-fame Mathew Thomas.