'Kasaba' director Nithin Renji Panicker confirms film with Suresh Gopi

Nithin reveals that the film is not connected to 'Lelam', as speculated earlier.

Published: 20th October 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

We recently reported about the possibility of Suresh Gopi teaming up with 'Kasaba' director Nithin Renji Panicker for a new film which will also star Lal. Nithin has now confirmed that the project is indeed happening. 

In a conversation with Express, Nithin said the film is not connected to 'Lelam', as speculated earlier in some circles. Set in the high range, the as-yet-untitled film is being touted as an action family drama telling a story of two generations.

Lal will be essaying a powerful character in the film. 

'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' fame Zaya David will be playing an integral character as well.

Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev are also part of the cast.

Joby George, who backed 'Kasaba', 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', and the upcoming Mammootty-starrer 'Shylock', is bankrolling the project under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The title and first-look poster will be released soon.

National award-winner Nikhil S Praveen ('Bhayanakam') will be behind the camera with Mansoor Muthootti handling the editing and Ranjin Raj the music.

Suresh Gopi is currently shooting for a film directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. The 'Commissioner' actor is sharing the screen with Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in this family entertainer.

