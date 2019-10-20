'Kasaba' director Nithin Renji Panicker confirms film with Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

We recently reported about the possibility of Suresh Gopi teaming up with 'Kasaba' director Nithin Renji Panicker for a new film which will also star Lal. Nithin has now confirmed that the project is indeed happening.

In a conversation with Express, Nithin said the film is not connected to 'Lelam', as speculated earlier in some circles. Set in the high range, the as-yet-untitled film is being touted as an action family drama telling a story of two generations.

Lal will be essaying a powerful character in the film.

'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' fame Zaya David will be playing an integral character as well.

Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev are also part of the cast.

Joby George, who backed 'Kasaba', 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', and the upcoming Mammootty-starrer 'Shylock', is bankrolling the project under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The title and first-look poster will be released soon.

National award-winner Nikhil S Praveen ('Bhayanakam') will be behind the camera with Mansoor Muthootti handling the editing and Ranjin Raj the music.

Suresh Gopi is currently shooting for a film directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. The 'Commissioner' actor is sharing the screen with Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in this family entertainer.