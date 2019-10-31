Tovino Thomas plays a medico-legal advisor in Forensic

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Tovino Thomas’ new project Forensic has begun filming. The actor recently joined the sets of the investigation thriller helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Tovino has revealed that he plays the role of a medico-legal advisor in the film. His character is called Samuel John Kaattookaran, who works in the forensic science lab of the Kerala Police.

Tovino is joined by Mamta Mohandas who has been cast as the female lead. The film is being touted as the first Malayalam film to extensively delve into forensic science. Before the filming began, Tovino had visited the forensic science lab in Thiruvananthapuram to prepare for the role.

Tovino’s next theatrical release is Kilometers and Kilometers, directed by Jeo Baby. It is also the actor’s maiden production venture.