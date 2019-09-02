Jayaraj signs Kalidas Jayaram for 'Backpackers'

By Express News Service

National award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj has signed Kalidas Jayaram for his next film titled Backpackers.

The team has already started shooting at Kottayam. Filming is expected to be wrapped up in 20-22 days. Newcomer Karthika Nair is playing the female lead.

Backpackers is produced by Dr. Suresh Kumar under the banner of Prakriti Pictures. It must be noted that the banner backed another upcoming Jayaram film Roudram 2018 as well as Bhayanakam, the filmmaker’s National award-winning film from last year.

Renji Panicker, who starred in Roudram 2018 and Bhayanakam, is playing an integral part in Backpackers. He is joined by Kalki-fame Shivajith Padmanabhan, who made his acting debut with Jayaraj’s Veeram.

Vagamon, Varkala, Kottayam, and Gavi are the main filming locations.

Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in as the director of photography while Sachin Shankar Mannath is working on the music.