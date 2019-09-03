Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shoot begins for Asif Ali’s 'Kunjeldho'

We had recently reported that radio and television anchor Mathukutty is set to work with Asif Ali in his maiden directorial Kunjeldho.

Published: 03rd September 2019

The 'Kunjeldho' team at Kottayam, where the shoot commenced.

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that radio and television anchor Mathukutty is set to work with Asif Ali in his maiden directorial Kunjeldho. The filming began yesterday at Kottayam. The script is by Mathukutty himself. Vineeth Sreenivasan is also part of the project as a creative director. Newcomer Gopika Udayan has been cast as the female lead. Sudeesh, Siddique, Rajesh Sharma, and Nisthar Sait are also part of the cast. 

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey of Little Big Films, the same team behind Tovino Thomas’ Kalki and Basil Joseph’s Kunjiramayanam, is backing the project. Prasobh had told us earlier that Kunjeldho will be a “simple feel-good entertainer reminiscent of some of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s films”.

Swaroop Philip has come on board as the cinematographer while Shaan Rahman will be composing the tunes to the lyrics of Santosh Varma and Aswathy Sreekanth. Asif Ali, meanwhile, has the Arun Kumar Aravind film Underworld awaiting release. He is also slated to appear in debutant Nisam Basheer’s Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, Sugeeth’s Parannu Parannu, and an untitled police drama helmed by Rajeev Ravi.

