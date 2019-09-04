Prithviraj to headline Deepu Karunakaran-Unni R project 'Railway Guard'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj will be teaming up again with Teja Bhai & Family director Deepu Karunakaran for his next film, Railway Guard. The film is based on a script by Unni R (Charlie, Munnariyippu).

Prithviraj shared the teaser poster of the film with the caption, “The barren terrains of north and northeastern India. Thousands of kilometres of one of the world’s largest railroad networks traverse through these often hostile terrains. There, at the end of a goods train that carries anything from coal to grains, he keeps watching alone. The scorching heat, the freezing cold, the darkest nights and the beat of the locomotive keep him company. This is the seldom-told story of a barely known hero. This is the story of... The Railway Guard.”

The film’s shoot date has not been fixed yet. Prithviraj is currently working in Lal Jr.’s Driving Licence, in which he plays a superstar.