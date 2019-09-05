Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘We didn’t expect Nayanthara to say yes’: Visakh Subramaniam

Visakh, along with Aju Varghese, is a co-producer of the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara film Love Action Drama.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from them movie 'Love Action Drama'.

A still from them movie 'Love Action Drama'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being the grandson of revered filmmaker and humanitarian P Subramaniam, Visakh Subramaniam tells us he had no intention of turning a producer until a project involving some of his closest pals came his way. Visakh, along with Aju Varghese, is a co-producer of the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara film Love Action Drama. The film marks Dhyan Sreenivasan’s directorial debut.

Visakh, who also manages the popular Thiruvananthapuram theatre chain New Theatre, SreeKumar and SreeVisakh, is in a way reviving his grandfather’s banner Merryland Studio through the newly launched Funtastic Films, in partnership with Aju. 

Love Action Drama has music by Shaan Rahman, cinematography by Jomon T John, additional cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, and editing by Vivek Harshan. The film opens in theatres today.
Tell us about your association with Dhyan, Aju and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

My stint as an exhibitor began around the same time Vineeth, Aju and Dhyan were making their entry. It was the time when films like Salt N Pepper, 22FK, Diamond Necklace and Thattathin Marayathu were ushering in a new wave of filmmakers with fresh ideas and perspectives. I wanted to support them. For example, Thattathin Marayathu, opened to packed houses, especially in our theatres. That was when I first met Vineeth and Aju. And later, I also got to witness Dhyan’s debut with Thira, another Vineeth Sreenivasan film. Dhyan’s Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kunjiramayanam also did well here. I liked the fact that all their films enjoyed a good run. So apart from the fact that Dhyan, Vineeth, Aju and I were starting at the same time, a special bond was also forged out of this success we all shared. We felt it can be repeated.

What made you pick Love Action Drama as your first project?
I first heard the script during the release of Jacobinte Swargarajyam. At the time of Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Dhyan had told me that Aju will be producing it. I liked the script and I so was excited about the fact that two of my friends were part of it. And when they called me later to ask if I could partner with Aju, I agreed.

Was it difficult to get Nayanthara on board?
It was Vineeth who recommended Nayanthara’s name after he heard the script. Later, Dhyan went and narrated the script to her. We were expecting her to say no. We were in for a surprise when she immediately said yes after an hour-and-a-half of hearing the script. We didn’t expect that.

What can you tell us about her character Shobha?
She is someone who grew up in Chennai—a half-Malayali, half-Tamil who speaks both Malayalam and Tamil. Almost 70 percent of the film was shot in Chennai. Shobha comes to Kerala for a wedding and then goes back to Chennai. That’s why we follow the characters to Chennai. As there are characters in the film who converse in Tamil as well, both Malayalam and Tamil audiences can connect to it.

Has Nivin always been the first choice for the male lead?
Among the current crop of youngsters in Malayalam cinema, no one fits into the romantic comedy genre better than Nivin. It’s been a long time since we have seen him in one and we know audiences want to see that version of Nivin again. Thankfully, everything fell into place.

The marketing campaign has been relatively low profile. Is that deliberate?
Yes. First of all, it’s a fun genre. We are not claiming anything extraordinary. It’s a film for people to simply watch and enjoy. We didn’t want to create any big hype. But we were happy to see that whatever content we have put out, be it the teaser or the songs, has already created a significant amount of hype.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nayanthara Nivin Pauly Love Action Drama
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp