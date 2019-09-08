Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal, Trisha to star in director Jeethu Joseph's next film

According to a source, the flick will be a big-budget project which will be shot in both India and abroad.

Actors Trisha and Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Mohanlal and Trisha are all set to team up for a thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film, which won't be a bilingual, will mark Mohanlal's second collaboration with the director after Drishyam and Trisha's second Malayalam film after Hey Jude (in which he starred opposite Nivin Pauly).

A trusted source tells us that it's a big-budget project which will be shot in both India and abroad. Some of the filming locations will include Cairo, UK, Canada, Kerala, and Delhi. The Chennai-based Abhishek Films is bankrolling the project. The shoot, which is expected to begin by November, has been scheduled to go on for 100 days.

Jeethu is currently occupied with the post-production work of his yet-to-be-titled Tamil film starring Karthi, Jyothika, and Nikhila Vimal. He is also awaiting the release of his Hindi debut Body, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

