Home Entertainment Malayalam

Happy Onam: Actress Asin posts pics with daughter Arin, husband Rahul

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to wish Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam.

Published: 12th September 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

onam_with_asin

Asin's daughter Arin; Asin with husband Rahul Sharma. (Photos | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Asin posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to celebrate Onam on Wednesday that are winning over fans.

In the first picture, Asin is seen striking a pose with her husband, businessman Rahul Sharma. The second photo is of her daughter, Arin.

"Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents," she wrote as caption with the first picture.

With the second pic, Asin wrote: "Arin's 1st Onam, 10 months old."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback to last year- Arin’s 1st Onam, 10months old #ourlilprincess

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

In the snapshot with her husband, Asin wears traditional Onam attire -- a cream-coloured sari with deep cream border, accessorised by a gold neck-piece and earrings.

In the second picture, little Arin is seen sporting traditional Onam attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents :)

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to wish Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam. They also gushed over how cute Arin looks in traditional festival attire.

Asin shot to fame in Bollywood with roles in films such as "Ghajini", "Ready", and "Housefull 2", after a stint of stardom in south Indian films. She quit acting in January 2016 to marry Rahul Sharma, whom she met through her "Housefull 2" co-star Akshay."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asin Rahul Sharma Onam Happy Onam Arin Sharma
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp