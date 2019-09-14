Overwhelmed by response to 'Moothon' at Toronto: Nivin Pauly

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly is thrilled with the response his upcoming film "Moothon" has garnered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film had its world premiere at the festival.

"The response to the film has been fantastic and the audience has really loved it. I am really overwhelmed to be a part of such prestigious festival and the response received has doubled my happiness. As an actor getting validation is really motivating and I am happy everyone is appreciating my performance," Nivin told IANS.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, "Moothon" is about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Alternating between scenes of bracing violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Lakshwadeep and Mumbai's red light district of Kamathipura.

"Moothon" has been co-written and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has also penned the Hindi dialogues in the movie.