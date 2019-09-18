Aditi Rao back in Malayalam with Sufiyum Sujathayum

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari is returning to Malayalam cinema after 13 years with Sufiyum Sujathayum, which will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House. The film’s pooja function was held recently.

While Aditi has been confirmed to play the titular Sujatha, the male lead is yet to be finalised, reveals Vijay Babu. The film, which goes on floors on the 20th of this month, will be helmed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, who made his directorial debut in 2015 with the offbeat feature Kari.

Speaking about Sufiyum Sujathayum, Vijay Babu says, “It’s a musical love story-cum-thriller. It’s a great story and will feature some fine actors apt for the characters. We have an efficient director, a very talented cinematographer (Anu Moothedathu, Athiran), a fantastic music director (M Jayachandran), and a good editor (Deepu Joseph, Jallikattu). It can be Friday Film House’s best film till date.”

This will be Aditi’s second Malayalam film after 2006’s Prajapathi, starring Mammootty. Interestingly, Prajapathi was her first theatrical release even though she made her acting debut in the Tamil film Sringaram.

She was recently seen in two Mani Ratnam films—Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. She will be also seen next in Mysskin’s Psycho, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Thuglak Darbar, and Dhanush’s second directorial.

Sufiyum Sujathayum marks Friday Film House’s 12th production. The company, known for backing fresh talent and content, was behind Lijo Jose Pellissery’s much-acclaimed gangster drama Angamaly Diaries. The banner is prepping a big-scale gangster drama titled Gangs of Bandadukka and an untitled biopic of actor Sathyan led by Jayasurya.