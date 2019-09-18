Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aditi Rao back in Malayalam with Sufiyum Sujathayum

While Aditi has been confirmed to play the titular Sujatha, the male lead is yet to be finalised, reveals Vijay Babu.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari is returning to Malayalam cinema after 13 years with Sufiyum Sujathayum, which will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House. The film’s pooja function was held recently.

While Aditi has been confirmed to play the titular Sujatha, the male lead is yet to be finalised, reveals Vijay Babu. The film, which goes on floors on the 20th of this month, will be helmed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, who made his directorial debut in 2015 with the offbeat feature Kari.

Speaking about Sufiyum Sujathayum, Vijay Babu says, “It’s a musical love story-cum-thriller. It’s a great story and will feature some fine actors apt for the characters. We have an efficient director, a very talented cinematographer (Anu Moothedathu, Athiran), a fantastic music director (M Jayachandran), and a good editor (Deepu Joseph, Jallikattu). It can be Friday Film House’s best film till date.”

This will be Aditi’s second Malayalam film after 2006’s Prajapathi, starring Mammootty. Interestingly, Prajapathi was her first theatrical release even though she made her acting debut in the Tamil film Sringaram.

She was recently seen in two Mani Ratnam films—Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. She will be also seen next in Mysskin’s Psycho, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Thuglak Darbar, and Dhanush’s second directorial.

Sufiyum Sujathayum marks Friday Film House’s 12th production. The company, known for backing fresh talent and content, was behind Lijo Jose Pellissery’s much-acclaimed gangster drama Angamaly Diaries.  The banner is prepping a big-scale gangster drama titled Gangs of Bandadukka and an untitled biopic of actor Sathyan led by Jayasurya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditi Rao Aditi Rao Malayalam film
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp