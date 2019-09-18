Shane Nigam to make Tamil debut in Seenu Ramasamy film

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam is currently one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema. The actor has revealed in an interview that he will be making his Tamil debut in a project directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

It is most likely to start filming by the end of the year. The rest of the details are expected to be announced shortly.

Seenu made his directorial debut in 2007 with Koodal Nagar. A close collaborator of actor Vijay Sethupathi, Seenu is known for giving the actor his first lead role through Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, which went on to win three National Film Awards including one for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Seenu has also directed Sethupathi in Dharma Durai and the upcoming Maamanithan. It was Seenu who gave Sethupathi the title ‘Makkal Selvan’ while filming Dharma Durai.