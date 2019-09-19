Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal returns to Kollywood after brief hiatus in Surya-starrer 'Kaappaan'

The action-thriller stars Mohanlal as the Prime Minister and Suriya as a Special Protection Group officer.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:54 AM

Mohanlal and Suriya sharing a light moment at the promotions of Kaappaan in Kochi on Tuesday. Director K V Anand is also seen.

Mohanlal and Suriya sharing a light moment at the promotions of Kaappaan in Kochi on Tuesday. Director K V Anand is also seen. (Photo | ARUN ANGELA, EPS)

By Express News Service

As Kaappaan marks Mohanlal’s return to the Tamil industry after a gap of five years, Malayalis are looking forward to the movie, which has the actor playing the Prime Minister and Suriya as a Special Protection Group (SPG) officer. 

The K V Anand directorial was launched at an event in Kerala on Tuesday, attended by Mohanlal, Suriya, Sayyeshaa, Shamna Kasim, K V Anand, and music director Harris Jayaraj. The action thriller also stars Arya, Samuthirakani and Boman Irani.

At the event, Mohanlal said he initially had to say no to the film as he was busy with other projects. However, K V Anand’s compulsion led him to change his mind. “I think I made the right decision by joining this team. Kaappaan is a well-made film. It is not only about action, but also relationships. It depicts a beautiful relationship between the Prime Minister and a SPG officer,” he said. The superstar appreciated the efforts of Suriya and described him as a committed actor.

The star-studded event was special for Suriya, who expressed his happiness and gratitude in sharing the stage and movie with Mohanlal. 

“It will always be a lifetime memory for me, thanks to Anand sir. This movie is really important to me for so many reasons. I am happy that I got an opportunity to wear the uniform and represent the heroes,” said Suriya, who had participated in the training camps of SPG officers as part of his preparations for the role.
Kaappaan, distributed in Kerala by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, will hit the theatres tomorrow.

