First schedule of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' wrapped up

Indrajith has informed that the first schedule of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' has been wrapped up.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

Indrajith has informed that the first schedule of Kurup has been wrapped up. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the production of the Sukumara Kurup biopic will now move on to its North Indian locations for its next schedule which will have Indrajith sharing the screen with Dulquer.

Indrajith, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the news on social media, saying, “Wrapped up first schedule for Kurup. Was a delight to work with Srinath Rajendran and team. Looking forward to the next schedule in North India and my combo scenes with Mr. Kuruppu, DQ!!” As of now, the confirmed cast members in Kurup are Dulquer, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko.

