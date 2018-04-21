Film: Krishna Tulasi

Director: Sukesh Nayak

Cast: Sanchari Vijay, Meghashree, Tabla Nani, Kuri Pratap

There is an emergence of a cult of filmmakers, winding their way through creativity, using simple, heart warming tales that get connected with the audience, even if the character is not even remotely associated with them. Krishna Tulasi is one such tale told without holding any notion of becoming a commercial potboiler, but with the intent of bringing a modest story nurtured with equal measures of joy and pain that often comesby default in any tale of love.

Debutant director Sukhesh Nayak can be commended for his style of storytelling, albeit ignoring the flaws. The story is of Krishna (Sanchari Vijay), a visually challenged individual working in Mysuru museum. He regularly travels in a bus, where he happens to meet Tulasi (Meghashree) who works with the Railways, and who is also blind. Initially, both find their company interesting and their meetings develop to a close bonding though they do not express. Unaware of their disability, both let their friendship blossom, until Krishna gets to know about Tulasi’s visual impairment. The decision taken by Krishna, and its after affects over Tulasi puts the film through an emotional journey, moving towards a happy ending.

Sukhesh’s talent lies in managing to grasp attention of the audience, making their hearts melt, but without attract sympathy. The first timer has kept the story simple with a neat cast, as he allows the lead characters to evolve. Except for one twist, the director has taken an uncomplicated path, and the outcome is a delight. Predictable but satisfying.

This is one of the best performance coming from talented Sanchari Vijay. He clearly gets into the character of a blind man in love, delivering a powerful performance. Equally worth mentioning is the performance by debutante Meghashree, who fills her part well. She has a promising career, provided she chooses the right roles.

The supporting cast including Tabla Nani, Ramesh Bhat, Kuri Pratap, and a whole lot of visually impaired persons also stand out. They balance the film without overshadowing the two lead actors.

The film also pulls off with exceptional songs and background score by music director Kiran Ravindranath. Cinematographer Navin Akshi lights up the screen with some brilliant captures.

They say love is blind, but Krishna Tulasi is indeed a celebration of love right from the heart and in its truest form.