Every once in a while comes a movie which proves the weirdness of man’s imagination; he cannot make an ant, yet he makes gods in dozens. With debutant Rabbuni Keerthi, weirdness raises its bar; he has managed to make demons in dozens, with an excellent touch of unintentional humour in scenes which are meant to earnestly scare.

With a title like 3000, director and actor Keerthi’s attempt with horror and exorcism did generate curiosity, but right from the word go it tires the audience.The film is about a filmmaker, Keerthi (Rabbuni Keerthi), who along with a few friends and a Church’s father visit an island in Mangaluru. Keerthi, who has visited the place and had an unusual experience, is keen that his friends too experience it. They indeed get haunted by the existence of evil spirits, and later, the priest realises that while they are alive, their human body is possessed by demons. How the priest takes the help of god through prayers, and gets rid of evil spirits takes the film to its conclusion.

3000 claims to be based on a real life incident, but fails to lift the spirits. For horrors lovers, the director disappoints espcially, making them laugh for the mediocrity and immature understanding of making a film on evil spirits. The second half is more like a documentary, showcasing how a priest, who is in the practice of exorcism, helps the victims release the demon possessing them.

Nothing much comes out from the actors, who are all newcomers. Technically, the music director Clarence Allen Crasta has tried to blend the background score with horror and the cameraman Manu Krishnan has come up with a few good shots. But, it gets tough to talk about exorcism with a limited budget. For Keerthi, this might be a product of work hard and creative construction of his imagination, but he definitely fails to get any appreciation. Better luck next time.