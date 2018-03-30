Film: Johnny Johnny Yes Papa

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar

Director: Preetham Gubbi

Rating: 3/5 stars

An actor with a sense of comic timing, an image of an action hero, possessing rustic appeal and capable of pulling of a romantic scene can make it easy for a director to craft a complete film without much hitch. Although not that perfect, Duniya Vijay remotely nudges the dream personality for Preetham Gubbi in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. Making laughter a mile away from being insightful, but closer to being natural, Preetam and Vijay’s try with the sequel of Johnny Mera Naam, seems fit, with obvious inadequacies though.

Sprinkled with relevant messages, the story is about Johnny (Duniya Vijay) and his ‘adopted’ father Pappu (Rangayana Raghu) along with their side kick Beeja aka B Jayaram (Hemanth) The trio run a company, Johnny.com, which has an outlook of a software firm, but works towards social causes. Enter Priya (Rachita Ram) who dreams of flying to the USA. However, her father, played by Achyuth Kumar, is not in favour of his only daughter going abroad. Will he get help from Johnny and Pappu over convincing his daughter, and will Johnny, who develops a romantic feel towards her, express his love, finally gets to the airport climax.

The idea behind Johnny Johnny Yes Papa was to give a laughter riot, filling the gap with romance and action, and the result is enjoyable in parts. The film has a hangover of Johnny Mera Naam; perhaps Preetham’s intention was to repeat the previous success and bring back all the audience who liked his and Vijay’s combination, and it works to some extent.

But Preetham could have taken a little more time to tighten the script. Vijay effortlessly juggles between comedy, love, action with a touch of emotion. While his rapport with the director has given him a freehand, he also shares a good chemistry with Rangayana Raghu. Rachita Ram complements the story as she gets to attract the audience with her glam quotient too. Overall, the film gets good support from other artistes including a suprise appearance by Mayuri Kyatari, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila among others. Ajaneesh B Loknath has given some good medleys while cinematographer Karunakar successfully makes the landscape colourful.

All end’s well, for a film, when the guy chases the girl to the airport to express his love for her. Don’t expect logic out of Johnny Johhny Yes Papa, the film is being dutifully made to entertain.