Brochevarevaru Ra review: a finely woven web of coincidences

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

As one would have gathered from the trailers and the promotions, Brochevarevaru Ra has a lot of characters. However, the movie is nothing like it seems. And the reveal of this as you watch the film is actually satisfying instead of disappointing. Vishal (Satyadev) is an aspiring director who goes out of his way to reach a top actor Shalini (Nivetha Pethuraj) to narrate his story.

Shalini impressed by his pitch meets him to sit down for a full narration. Rahul (Sree Vishnu) along with his friends Rocky (Priyadarshi) and Rambo (Rahul Ramakrishna) are fully-grown adults still struggling to pass intermediate.

Mithra (Nivetha Thomas), the principal’s daughter who is just as bad as the three guys at studies finds solace in their friendship.

WATCH TRAILER:

After a little backstory on all these characters, the rest of the film brings all these stories together in a neat little bow at the end.

Brochevarevarura film poster

To say the least, Brochevarevaru Ra is a well-written and a well-rounded film which plays around human emotions. The comedy in the film is not forced and can bring out laughs even in the intense moments during the second half without resorting to tricks like force-fitted comedy tracks.

You turn accustomed and familiar with all of them and will be rooting for them by the interval. The little “oh” moment at the interval sits great and also makes you rethink all that you had assumed in the first half.

The film is an anthology and I have to admit it is an anthology you will enjoy.

The tone of the film is natural yet quirky when it has to be. The theatre roars with laughter at the things that the characters say, do or feel within the narrative.

The story itself is a beautiful tapestry of coincidences woven together seamlessly. One could think it was convenient to make these characters cross paths through some far-fetched coincidences, but this film somehow convinces you.

That is how much you will be drawn in right from the first frame all the way till the end.

It gently touches upon serious issues like sexual harassment, victim blaming and flesh trade and does it so well that you feel uncomfortable but will still relate to them. They don’t scream out at you or rile you up. The filmmaker managed to take these topics and blended them with the narrative in a way that it hits you right where it hurts without letting you off the hook thinking that it is just a selling theme in a cinema.

Sree Vishnu seemed pretty comfortable in his skin playing Rahul. Meanwhile, it was nice to see Nivetha Thomas finally play her age, and her ease just proved it. Even though she spoke less as Mithra, her dialogue delivery still needs work, not with her diction but actually in modulation.

Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna were loyal sidekicks both to the character and to the narrative. Satyadev and Nivetha Pethuraj play matured roles with clarity of thought as opposed to others and the contrast hits you in the face effectively. The music isn’t much to remember except the song Vagaladi which is quite an earworm.

This film may not have the usual highs and lows of a commercial potboiler but it is certainly worth spending a weekend afternoon on.



Movie: Brochevarevaru Ra

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Satyadev, Nivetha Pethuraj

Director: Vivek Athreya