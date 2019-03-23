Home Entertainment Review

Missing Boy review: A poignant, realistic portrayal of a real-life story

Missing Boy is about Nishchay Jagadish (Gurunandan), a businessman in Europe, who has vague memories of his childhood.

Published: 23rd March 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

When director Raghuram decided to bring to screen the real-life story of the reunion of a separated mother and son, he knew he’d have to get the psychological complexities and the emotions right in order to make it appeal to the audience. The film had to be both believable and relatable.

And with Missing Boy, Raghuram succeeds magnificently. His screenplay is rich and realistic at the same time. The closeness of the separated mother and son, even after the passing of 25 years, is portrayed poignantly.

Missing Boy is about Nishchay Jagadish (Gurunandan), a businessman in Europe, who has vague memories of his childhood. He soon discovers that he was adopted, leading him to come to Karnataka in search of his biological mother.

WATCH TRAILER:

With the help of the police, a journalist, a videographer, and a cabbie, he undertakes this search, and the emotional trauma that ensues takes the story to an stirring climax.

Inspired by a real incident, Raghuram brings his film to life with his honest presentation and well-defined characters. He also deserves credit for bringing together the right cast, especially the actors playing the mothers -- Vijayalakshmi Singh, Sumithra, Yamuna Srinidhi and Bhagirathi Bai Kadam.

Gurunandan, who is just a few films old, plays his character of the son with feeling, and this is easily his best performance yet. Rangayana Raghu does his bit to elevate this film, along with Archana Jayakrishnan and Ravi Shankar Gowda, and the able support from actors Shobhraj and Jai Jagadish.

Music director V Harikrishna complements the film with his songs and background score. The soundtrack has a couple of good medleys, and a few lines from Prem’s evergreen track from Jogi are perfectly placed in this film.

Cinematographer Jagadish Wali plays a key role in bringing out the right essence of this emotional film, and he does a good job of capturing the setting —Bengaluru to Hubbali.Overall, Missing Boy paints a realistic, poignant picture of a real-life story and is a film that will surely touch your heart.

Film: Missing Boy​
Director: Raghuram
Cast: Gurunandan, Rangayana, Raghu, Archana Jayakrishnan and Ravi Shankar Gowda 
Rating: 4/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Missing Boy Raghuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota review: A joyous action-comedy

Udhgarsha review: An engrossing whodunnit

Embiran review: A romance without love

Agni Devi review: A confused mess

Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu review: Thinly written characters, unremarkable storytelling

Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmarish for Latin American giants
google play app store
Video
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Sunrisers Hyderabad's X factor?
Special Olympics 2019: TN athletes get a rousing welcome after winning 26 medals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp