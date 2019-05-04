Home Entertainment Review

'After' movie review: A tired, ineffective adaptation

After is based on the first novel of a series of three books, with the first movie lost in translation.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

After movie review

After movie review

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Hollywood likes to make films off novels. When it works, especially when the adaptation is based on a series, makers usually go ahead with sequels. Twilight, Hunger Games, The Divergent series... we have many recent examples. Considering After is based on the first novel of a series of three books, making a franchise would have been the larger plan. But sadly though, this first film is entirely lost in translation. 

The novel itself is a fan-fiction about One Direction band member, Harry Styles. Hardin Scott (played by Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) wears the bad boy attitude like armour to protect his fragile, hurt, heart. He doesn’t believe in the concept of true love. As expected, on the other hand, we have Tessa Young (Josephine Langford), a naive suburban girl whose family values are as strict as that of a traditional Indian family. 

The film is meant to be a coming-of-age story of Tessa — someone who steps out of her little circle of comfort into the big, bad world, while managing a long distance relationship with her still-in-high-school boyfriend, Noah (Dylan Arnold). She also has to deal with the shock of a lesbian roommate (Khadijha Red Thunder). What we end up with is with a storyline that reminds you of the Fifty Shades series, if you replaced the BDSM aspects with much foreplay. The romance between them is cliche and armed with cheesy lines. The couple bond over books like The Great Gatsby, Wuthering Heights, and Pride and Prejudice. 

Jenny Gage’s screenplay is uneven and extremely slow, and hence, scenes that are meant to delve into how romance blossoms between them only serve to test our patience. The scene where Hardin explains his troubled childhood does little to affect us, and the love-making scene right after isn’t greatly executed either.

Some googling reveals that the third book in the series is titled After We Fell. Well, given how hard this film, After, falls, it’s probably not the worst thing that it will kill, along with it, any plans of this becoming a franchise.

Directors: Jenny Gage 
Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Khadijha Red Thunder, Shane Paul McGhie

Rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
After movie review Dylan Arnold Harry Styles One Direction Josephine Langford Hero Fiennes Tiffin Khadijha Red Thunder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from A Dog’s Way Home

A Dog’s Way Home review: A feel-good travelogue of a dog

A still from Setters

'Setters' review: A choppy crime-comedy that fails on most fronts

K-13 poster

'K-13' movie review: A well-executed drama let down by loose ends

Blank

'Blank' review: A childish techno-thriller far behind its time

'Nuvvu Thopu Raa' review: A lacklustre masala film

Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
google play app store
Video
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp