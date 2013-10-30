Renowned cinematographer Tirru, who has captured Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as superhero through his lens in "Krrish 3", says he is one of the highly committed artists in the industry and wouldn't mind pushing himself to the edge.



"Let's admit it; it isn't easy to play a superhero as it requires lot of dedication and hard work. But Hrithik made it look so easy with his commitment towards work. He is unarguably a highly committed artist because for a shoot that starts at 9 a.m., he would arrive on sets at 5 a.m. and start preparing himself," Tirru told IANS.



"He has put in lot of effort for this film. I still remember shooting the action sequences with him that he pulled off effortlessly. All stunts may have been done with wires, but it takes skill to control the movement of the wire, which could be affected by even strong wind," he added.



Known for critically acclaimed work in films such as "Hey Ram", "Abhay" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", Tirru says "Krrish 3" is just a baby step towards embracing superhero films in India.



"This is just the beginning, but I believe this film will set the ball rolling. 'Krrish 3' has gone beyond Computer Generated Interface (CGI) by using something I used in Kamal Haasan's 'Abhay' many years ago. Lot of miniature VFX was used in the film to shoot most action sequences," he said.



"We created miniature version of Mumbai using this technology, and then merged action scenes shot separately featuring Hrithik in it under single frame. It was an exhaustive process, but it paid off. The output has been satisfactory," said Tirru, who has also worked on Tamil films such as "Kanchivaram" and "Little John".



He is currently working on filmmaker Priyadarshan's Malayalam film "Geethanjali".