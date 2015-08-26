The quest for the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film Sardar Gabbar Singh has finally ended with Kajal Aggarwal. The Magadheera actress, who will replace Anisha Ambrose in the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh, is thrilled to feature opposite the Power Star in one of his most anticipated films.

“I’m really happy. This is the first time I’ve been paired alongside Pawan Kalyan and the story is great too. I’m looking forward to my role and I am excited to begin shooting for it,” says a delighted Kajal.

The actress was previously seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Temper opposite NTR Jr in February and with no other Telugu films, several rumours were doing the rounds saying Kajal was not happy with the way things were in the industry. Laying all such speculations at rest, she says there’s no hidden secret or a specific reason behind it. “It’s just that I’ve been very busy with my commitments in Tamil films. I’ve had back-to-back films recently (Maari and Paayum Puli) and could not give dates for any other Telugu film. It’s not like I did not want to do any Telugu films, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Telugu film industry and it’s obviously very close to my heart.”

Most top actresses in Tollywood are refusing roles that require them to do only songs and scenes leading upto those songs. Kajal is no different and is also seeking roles with more substance.

“Well, I’ve always been very choosy about the kind of films I wanted to do and I’m not going to have any different approach in the future. I’m always going to do roles that connect to me and those which I instinctively feel good about,” says the 30-year-old actress.

After working with Ram Charan in films like Magadheera, Naayak and Govindudu Andarivadele, Kajal will now work with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and will be the only actress to work with the both of them.

“I haven’t started shooting with Pawan Kalyan as yet but I’m really looking to forward to working with him. Both of them come from a very illustrious entity of cinema and both of them are fabulous actors,” she says, gleefully.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Kajal, who has also featured in Bollywood films like Singham and Special 26, says, “I’m doing Srikanth Addala’s Brahmotsavam opposite Mahesh Babu. I’m also doing a film with Vikram, which is going to be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual. In Bollywood, my next film is Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, which will release in December.”