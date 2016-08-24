Rekka will be a commercial entertainer

Home Entertainment Tamil

Rekka, has Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead.

Director Rathinasiva, who is awaiting the release of his first film Vaa Deal starring Arun Vijay, has already started his next titled Rekka, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead. “So far, the audience would have seen Vijay in family entertainers and village-based roles, but for the first time, with Rekka, he’s attempting a full-fledged commercial hero avatar. An action-oriented script, the film has comedy and romance too,” says the director.

Set against the backdrop of Kumbakonam and Madurai, this project marks the first collaboration of Vijay and Lakshmi. Lakshmi essays the role of a college girl whereas Vijay plays a responsible guy, who is very protective of his father (played by Nasser), and his family. He commits a mistake in his young days and whether he rectifies it or not, when he grows up, forms the rest of the story.

Recently, the team was off to Bangkok where they shot a song. Sources say that Vijay  suffered an injury in his leg while shooting for K V Anand’s film, but, managed to shoot despite that.

Kabir Duhan Singh (last seen in Vedalam (2015)), Kishore, KS Ravikumar, Sathish and Harish Uthaman play important roles. Ganesh, who earlier made Vijay Sethupathi’s Orange Mittai, is bankrolling Rekka. The film has music by D Imman.

