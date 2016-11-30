‘1000 Yuvan(s) won’t equal Ilaiyaraaja’

By Express News Service

Everyone was surprised when the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja walked in to the audio launch of the Sai Dhanshika-starrer Rani recently. A female-centric film, she plays the titular role, directed by Bani, former assistant to Samuthirankani.

(Top) Ilaiyaraaja; (bottom) Perarasu



Dhanshika said she felt blessed to be a part of this film, which has music by the maestro himself. Speaking at the event, director Karu Palaniappan had requested Ilaiyaraaja to compose music like his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, keeping the current scenario in mind.

He also added, “In fact, a separate event ought to be held to celebrate Raja sir’s music.”



In response, director Perarasu said, “Even if 1000 Yuvan Shankar Raja(s) come and go, they won’t equal to the genius of his dad.”



Shot mostly in Malaysia, Rani is high on action-sequences, and has Kumaran cranking the camera.