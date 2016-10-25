Mellisai, the Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar starrer has been renamed. Producer J Satish Kumar of JSK Film Corporation said: “It’s Puriyadha Pudhir now. Though the audio launch was last year, we couldn’t get the film released due to some unavoidable circumstances.”



Collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for the fifth time, the producer believes the new title would do much better. “Since his films have a good reach in the B and C centres, we thought of a title change. The movie has lots of twists, turns and an unpredictable climax sequences.”

A still from the film



With Gayathrie and Vijay for the second time after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), Satish says that people already have huge expectations from the film. “At that time, when we got Vijay on board, he was relatively new. But of late, his films are doing extremely well. This is one of the reasons why I suggested we have a title change. We also had names like Netri Kann and Moodu Pani under consideration,” he shares.



While the actor plays a salesman who works in a musical instrument store, Gayathrie plays the role of a violin teacher. “So far, we have seen him only in rural get-ups, but Puriyadha...will show him in a different light. He will be seen wearing stylish outfits with a beard. Though we completed the film two years ago, I feel the content is relatively fresh. In fact, he also learnt how to play the keyboard for this one,” he says, before admitting that the audience would have a few surprises in the film.



The film is slated to release in November. The trailer of the film will be released after Diwali.