Yuvan Shankar Raja buys rights to more films

After purchasing the rights of Vikram Prabhu’s Sathriyan and Atharvaa’s Semma Botha Aagathey, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s U1 Studios has now bought the rights for a few other films, including 8 Thottakal that is releasing tomorrow, the Vidaarth-starrer Kurangu Bommai and Padai Veeran.

On the purchasing spree, U1 Studios and YSR Film’s co-founder and director Irfan Malik says, “The concept behind starting the studio was to give a platform for upcoming artists. We started with Yaakai, but couldn’t follow up with more acquisitions, as we were busy with other commitments. Now, we are committed again.”

Irfan believes that U1 Studios is a difference-maker. “Other labels weren’t paying the producers well. They would keep blaming the economy. That’s why we decided to start our own. Moreover, we realised that small films, when presented by us, would have a better reach. We haven’t thought about profits yet, but when we do make them, we will share with the producers.”

Meanwhile, Yuvan’s production company, YSR Films, is busy making its first film, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

“The film is on the verge of completion,” says Irfan.

“The last schedule is planned to happen soon and the background score has to be worked on too. Another film we will start work on soon will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja himself.”