Dhanush back on sets of Vada Chennai

By Express News Service

Dhanush has resumed shooting for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil gangster-drama Vada Chennai. He wrote on Twitter, “With two days to go for Pa Paandi’s release, resuming Vada Chennai shoot from today. Blazing sun, sea, great people and typical Vetrimaaran locations.” The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in November last year. It was said to be predominantly shot in a prison.

Touted to be a trilogy, the story tracks 30 years in the life of a gangster from north Chennai. The film

also stars Amala Paul,apart from a host of supporting cast. Dhanush is said to have set aside

200 days to shoot this project, which marks his third collaboration with Vetrimaaran after Polladhavan and Aadukalam.