Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush back on sets of Vada Chennai

Dhanush has resumed shooting for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil gangster-drama Vada Chennai.

Published: 12th April 2017 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2017 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dhanush has resumed shooting for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil gangster-drama Vada Chennai. He wrote on Twitter, “With two days to go for Pa Paandi’s release, resuming Vada Chennai shoot from today. Blazing sun, sea, great people and typical Vetrimaaran locations.” The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in November last year. It was said to be predominantly shot in a prison.

Touted to be a trilogy, the story tracks 30 years in the life of a gangster from north Chennai. The film
also stars Amala Paul,apart from a host of supporting cast. Dhanush is said to have set aside
200 days to shoot this project, which marks his third collaboration with Vetrimaaran after Polladhavan and Aadukalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp