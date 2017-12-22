The shoot of Goli Soda 2 has been completed, and now, the team is all set to begin post-production work. Directed by Vijay Milton, it’s being said that this project is quite close to his heart.Though it has has been shot against a sports backdrop, it will not be a ‘sports film’.

According to a source, “It will be primarily based on basketball but it will also have other elements. Just like Milton’s previous film, Kadugu, this will also be different.” Gautham Menon has given the voiceover for the teaser of this film, bankrolled by Milton’s homebanner, Rough Note Productions. It has National award-winning Samuthirakani in a pivotal role.