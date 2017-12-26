Jiiva, who has Kee and Kalakalappu 2 in the pipeline, will team up with Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame next. Written and directed by newcomer Don Sandy, shooting for the film will begin next month.“It’s a heist comedy,” a source reveals. While CS Sam, who made a mark with Vikram Vedha, is on board as the composer, Antony L Ruben is in charge of editing. Shalini Pandey is also part of GV Prakash’s 100% Kaadhal, the Savitri biopic, Mahanati, and Dulquer Salmaan’s travel film with Ra Karthik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now