Jiiva’s next, a heist comedy
By Express News Service | Published: 26th December 2017 10:31 AM |
Last Updated: 26th December 2017 10:31 AM
Jiiva, who has Kee and Kalakalappu 2 in the pipeline, will team up with Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame next. Written and directed by newcomer Don Sandy, shooting for the film will begin next month.“It’s a heist comedy,” a source reveals. While CS Sam, who made a mark with Vikram Vedha, is on board as the composer, Antony L Ruben is in charge of editing. Shalini Pandey is also part of GV Prakash’s 100% Kaadhal, the Savitri biopic, Mahanati, and Dulquer Salmaan’s travel film with Ra Karthik.