Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the composer for Dhanush-starrer Maari 2. A sequel to Dhanush’s Tamil hit Maari, the film has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Director Balaji Mohan took to Twitter and wrote, “Privileged to be working with one of my all-time favourite music directors. The music work has started. Dhanush sir and Yuvan sir combo is back after 10 years.” The actor-composer duo, who last worked together in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, has given many hit albums like Thulluvadho Ilamai and Kaadhal Kondein. Maari 2, bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, also stars Sai Pallavi, Krishna and Tovino Thomas in important roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now