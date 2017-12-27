Sunny Leone will make her Tamil debut as a heroine in Vadivudaiyan’s film- a project titled the project, 'Veermadevi'.

The filmmaker says, “Veeramadevi was a popular warrior who lived in the South, decades ago. Sunny, who has given us a call sheet for 150 days, is getting trained in martial arts, swordfighting and horseriding for this film. We’ll start shooting in January. For subsequent schedules, we will be constructing grand sets.”

This film, which is said to have 70 minutes of CG work, will get released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Vadivudaiyan adds, “Sunny is quite excited about the film as she has never played a warrior before. She’s seen as a strong, independent woman in the film, and that’s one of the reasons she signed up.” Veeramadevi, produced by Ponse Stephen, has Navdeep playing the villain.

On Wednesday, Sunny posted a video on Twitter where she expresses her excitement for the upcoming film.

Hey folks... The wait is over...The title of my much awaited Tamil film is #Veeramadevi Historical magnum opus. I am so so excited :p @vcvadivudaiyan @DoneChannel1 #SunnyLeoneInsouth pic.twitter.com/7TCHS1h2vp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 27, 2017