Vijay Chandar, who’s directing Vikram and Tamannaah in Sketch, is confident about the film, which is set for a Pongal release.

The filmmaker is particular thrilled about singing the Atchi Putchi song that’s doing the rounds on social media. He has also written the lyrics for it.

Vijay tells us, “Sketch is a romantic story with mass elements incorporated into it. While Vikram plays a guy from north Chennai, Tamannaah will be seen as a college-goer. Soori, Radha Ravi, Sriman, Ravi Kishan and RK Suresh form the supporting cast.”

Heaping praise on Vikram, he adds, “Without him, there’s no Sketch. Despite doing many films, he’s extremely down-to-earth and friendly. For instance, some days, we couldn’t get a caravan. He was quite understanding, and used a car to get ready on the sets. He was encouraging throughout, and did exactly what the script needed. In fact, he’s the reason behind me singing and writing songs.”

On roping in the actor, he says, “Vikram has done almost everything from local to classy roles. I want my film to cater to even B and C centres. I am sure Sketch will be a treat to the audience, who want to see him in a different dimension. My film will also remind you of Sethu!”